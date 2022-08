Noida News: Schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar, NOIDA, will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Dronacharya Mela. An order in this regard has been issued by District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj. Special fairs and festivals are organized annually on Tuesdays at the Guru Dronacharya temple in Dankaur.Also Read - Greater Noida: Owner of Restro-bar in Ansal Plaza Mall Among 3 Held For Serving Hookah Illegally