Section 11 To Be Implemented For Development Of Jewar International Airport; Here’s What It Means

Land acquisition process for development of Noida International Airport at Jewar is underway. Section 11 will inform farmers about the process.

Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 to be implemented in Jewar airport project. (Representative Image)

Noida: As the work for development of Noida International Airport is underway at Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has announced the implementation of Section-11 of Land Acquisition Act, 2013 for six villages in the area. Last week, the administration had sought permission from the Uttar Pradesh government for the implementation of the said declaration. Once the permission was granted, the announcement of implementing Section 11 was made. Nearly 70 per cent of the farmers whose land was acquired to start the Phase-II of construction of the new airport at Jewar, have consented to the transfer of land for the ambitious developmental project.

WHAT IS SECTION 11 ?

The Section-11 of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 states that the government, in likelihood of land requirement will publish a notification in official gazette and daily newspapers of that area with respect to no sale or purchase of the specified land in the prescribed area. The notification is issued to inform the residents of that area of the necessities of land acquisition, the social impact it will bear, the compensation that will be provided and other formalities. Efforts will be made by the government to hold gram sabhas and other meetings so that information is clearly communicated to the farmers.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN NOW?

The farmers of the six villages where land acquisition is being done for the Jewar International Airport will not be able to sell the land. No other person will be able to purchase or sell the land in these villages. Such persons will not be given benefits related to land acquisition. The notification has been filed in the property registrar’s office of Jewar tehsil which bans deeds of property in all the 6 villages.

ABOUT 1334 HECTARES OF LAND ACQUIRED IN PHASE I

Nearly 1334 hectares of land was acquired in the Phase-1 of the development of Noida International Airport at Jewar. The construction of the airport has begun. The task of construction of the airport has been handed over to a Swiss company. The flights will begin operations in September 2024. The Phase II of the project is underway.

ACQUISITION OF 1365 HECTARES IN PHASE II

Under Phase II of the project, around 1365 hectares of land will be acquired. The 6 villages underwent a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) before acquisition. This survey was done by a team from Gautam Buddh Nagar University. After the SIA report was released, farmers’ consent was sought for the acquisition of land. The process of seeking farmers’ permission for acquisition of their land is underway.

In Phase II, Karauli Bangar, Dayanatpur, Kuraib, Ranhera, Mudhreh, Birampur are the six villages from where land will be used for the development of the Jewar airport. So far, 1650 farmers from a total of 5000 have consented to give their land for the project. About 159 hectares of land will be used from Karauli Bangar, 145 hectares from Dayanatpur, 326 from Kuraib, 458 from Ranhera, 46 from Mundhreh and around 49 hectares from Birampur.

FARMERS TO RECIEVE 2890 CRORE AS COMPENSATION

The farmers will be given compensation worth Rs 2890 Crore. The compensation will distributed among farmers of these 6 villages. The money will be sent directly to the bank accounts of farmers.