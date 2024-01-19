Home

Uttar Pradesh

Noida: Air India Crew Member Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Gunmen In Broad Daylight

Noida: Air India Crew Member Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Gunmen In Broad Daylight

Suraj Mann, who worked as a crew member with Air India and lived as a tenant in the posh Lotus Panache society in Noida Sector 104, was shot dead by bike-borne gunmen on Friday.

Suraj Mann was shot dead in his car in Noida Sector 104.

Noida News: An Air India staffer was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified bike-borne gunmen near market in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Friday. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Suraj Mann, may have become the victim of the fallout of a gang rivalry involving his family.

Trending Now

A senior official said the incident occured when 30-year-old Suraj Mann came out of a gym in Noida Sector 104. As soon as Mann sat in his car, a group of unidentified gunmen arrived on motorcycles and fired at him.

You may like to read

“Soon after the shooting, Sector 39 police station was alerted about the incident at around 2.30 pm and a team was rushed to the crime spot,” DCP Noida Harish Chander told news agency PTI.

The officer said that Mann was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries, adding that Mann’s murder is suspected to be a fallout a gang rivalry involving his family.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem and the man’s family is being contacted,” the DCP told PTI.

According to the police, Suraj Mann, who lived as a tenant in the posh Lotus Panache society, worked as a crew member with Air India.

Mann, who worked as a crew member with Air India, lived as a tenant in the posh Lotus Panache society nearby, according to the police.

The officer said the police has launched an investigation into the case and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused.

Citing sources, the PTI report said that some member of Mann’s family have a criminal history, however, the deceased was not involved in any criminal acts.

The alleged murder could be a fallout of a gang rivalry involving the family, the official said.

“Mann’s elder brother is accused in a murder case and currently lodged in a jail in Delhi. The police suspects the rival gang targeted Mann because of his family connections,” he said.

The police are also investigating the gang rivalry angle in the case, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.