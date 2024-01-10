Home

Noida Techie Suffers Heart Attack While Playing Cricket, Dies: Video

Vikas Negi, a 36-year-old engineer, died of a heart attack while playing cricket in Noida Sector 135. A video of the incident has gone viral.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Noida News: A 36-year-old engineer suffered a heart attack while playing cricket and died in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The deceased, Vikas Negi, collapsed on the pitch while taking a single during a cricket match in Noida Sector 135 and was later declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

As per the police, the incident took place on January 6. A video which has gone viral on social media platforms, showed the techie collapsing in the middle of the pitch while going for a run.

In the video, Negi, who is at the non-striker’s end, goes for a single after the batter hits a shot. However, he collapses midway as the wicket keeper and other players can be seen rushing in to check on him.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE: (Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals)

TRIGGER WARNING ⚠️ A 34-year old from Noida died after suffering a heart attack during a cricket match.pic.twitter.com/YAgITxhkpR — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) January 9, 2024

Negi’s friends rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police said they have registered a case in this regard and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death and rule out any foul play.

Vikas Negi, 36, was a resident of Uttarakhand and worked as an engineer at a private firm Noida. “The deceased was currently living in Rohini,” said a police official.

He said that Negi’s parents have been informed about their son’s tragic demise.

Preliminary reports suggest that Negi likely died of a heart attack, the doctors have said. They said that Vikas Negi had a history of COVID-19, but had recovered well and was completely healthy.

The friends of the deceased told the police that Negi loved to play cricket as a way to keep himself fit and often used partake in friendly matches in Noida as well as Delhi. “We went to play to play a tournament match on Saturday afternoon, he was completely fine before (the match) and showed no signs of any illness whatsoever,” they said.

Meanwhile, police said that further investigation in the case is underway.

