Massive Fire Breaks Out In UP’s Noida Sector 93; Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

The incident took place in Gejha village, located in sector 93 which comes under Phase 2 of Noida.

Representative image

Massive Fire In Noida Sector 93: Massive fire engulfed the slum areas in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida Sector 93 on Sunday evening. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the situation. So far the cause of the fire is not known. Dense smoke filled up the sky as people were seen running for safety. The fire broke out in a slum area causing severe damage to the houses in the locality. Rescue operations are underway.

“Firefighters and the personnel from the local Phase 2 police station are at the site where firefighting is underway,” a police official said

This is a developing story. More to follow…