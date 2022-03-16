New Delhi: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped in Noida with a plan to ‘sacrifice’ her for an occult practice on Holi. However, police have rescued the child from Baghpat district and arrested two accused in connection with the case. Police have also identified the occultist but is absconding currently.Also Read - Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Supreme Court to Hear Plea Seeking to Cancel Bail to Ashish Mishra Today

The girl had gone missing on March 13, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said, adding that the locals in Chhijarsi, which falls under Sector 63 police station limits, had launched a search immediately but the child could not be found after which they approached the police. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: 4 Members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh Terror Group, Held in Bhopal

“An FIR was lodged promptly under IPC section 363 (missing). Searches were launched while over 200 people were tracked through CCTV footage for their connection with the incident after which the two accused were zeroed in and arrested through manual inputs,” Chander said. Also Read - Man Lynched, Set On Fire By Mob In Assam For Allegedly Killing Minor

Those held have been identified as Sonu Balmiki and his associate Neetu. Three more people, including occultist Satendra, are at large, he said, adding that the arrested accused do not have any criminal history but they frequently consumed liquor.

“Sonu who lived in the same neighbourhood was unmarried. He contacted Satendra, who told him that if a human being is sacrificed, he will get married. Subsequently, this child was kidnapped and the accused said they could have sacrificed the child on Holi,” DCP Chander told reporters.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Alok Singh has announced a Rs-50,000 award for the police team involved in cracking the case.

(With agency inputs)