Noida News: Man Shoots Employer, Six Months After Being Fired From BPO

The victim is in the ICU and his condition remains critical. The accused, on the other hand, is absconding since the accident.

Noida/UP: Six months after being fired from the job, a former employee of a Noida-based BPO allegedly shot his manager in the chest. The accused Anoop Singh, a resident of Delhi’s Ashok Nagar used to work as a data entry operator at NSB, a BPO in Noida Sector 2. He was sacked by the company’s Circle Head Sadrul Islam owing to his poor conduct at the workplace, NDTV reported.

Last month, Singh asked Islam to reinstate him, however, the latter turned down his request. Last evening, Singh entered Islam’s office after which an altercation broke out. Soon the situation turned ugly and Singh fired at Islam with a country-made weapon.

“The police were informed about a shooting at an office in Sector 2. Islam sustained severe injuries to his chest and was rushed to Kailash hospital where his condition remains critical”, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ashutosh Dwivedi told NDTV.