Home

Uttar Pradesh

Noida SHOCKER: Neighbour Shows Porn To Minor, Strips Her, Attempts To Rape; Arrested

Noida SHOCKER: Neighbour Shows Porn To Minor, Strips Her, Attempts To Rape; Arrested

A 7-year-old girl was allegedly shown porn videos and stripped by her neighbour in UP's Noida.

Representational Image

Noida: A 22-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida for allegedly attempting to rape a 7-year-old girl after after showing her porn videos on his phone and stripping her naked. According to the police, the minor girl had gone to her neighbour’s house to play on Tuesday evening where the accused man allegedly stripped her after showing her porn on his mobile phone.

Trending Now

The incident came to light when the child’s mother heard her minor daughter screaming after the girl had gone to a neighbour’s house on Tuesday evening, an official said. Both houses are located next to each other in an apartment building under the Bisrakh Police Station area, he said.

You may like to read

In a written complaint, the mother of the child informed police that her daughter had gone to the neighbour’s home but after sometime she heard her screams and rushed there to see what had happened.

“When I reached there, I saw the man without his pants while my daughter was stripped of her clothes and he was trying to sexually abuse her. I yelled at him and called up his relatives there but they allowed him to flee and instead asked me to hush up the matter. They also threatened to harm my family,” the mother alleged.

The woman also claimed that her daughter was shown porn videos by the accused.

“On the basis of the complaint received from the child’s mother, an FIR has been lodged against the accused under IPC section 354 (use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), among others,”Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Noida 2) Ramesh Chandra Pandey told news agency PTI.

The senior officer said the accused was arrested on Wednesday, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES