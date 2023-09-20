Home

Noida Shocker: Vegetable Vendor Assaulted, Paraded Naked Over Loan Of Rs 3,000

Noida: In a shocking incident, a garlic vendor in Noida was assaulted and stripped naked by a commission agent and his aides after he was unable to pay a part of his Rs 5,600 loan, police said on Wednesday. Giving details, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit told PTI that two persons, including the ‘aadhti’ (commission agent), have been arrested and strictest action would be taken against them.

Police took action against the culprits after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident was reported in Noida Sector 88 Mandi.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, a man can be seen being beaten up with sticks by some miscreants, then stripped naked and paraded naked in the market. After the video went viral, Noida Police came to the rescue and registered a case based on the victim’s complaint.

It was reported that he victim, identified as Amit, had borrowed some Rs 5,600 from a person named Sundar. He returned Rs 2,500 but asked for time till Sunday to pay the rest amount.

After being furious at his request, Sundar called up his friends and beat up Amit for not paying the loan on time. The group of miscreants then stripped him naked and paraded him around the market.

The vendor who hails from Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh filed a police complaint and said he owns a garlic cart and works at the fruits and vegetables market in Noida Sector 88.

The vendor said when he went to repay Rs 2,500 of the Rs 5,600 loan on Monday, he requested that he would eventually repay the remaining amount. However, he added that the commission agent called in his accountant and two labourers to the shop. “They held me inside the shop and stripped me of my clothes before assaulting me with sticks and hurling abuses at me,” he stated.

He said he was sent out of the shop in the open area without any clothes.

Police said one FIR was lodged on Monday under relevant provisions of the law. “Sundar Singh, the main accused, and his aide Bhagandas Singh have been arrested. Those absconding will also be nabbed soon and the strictest action taken against them as per law,” Dixit said as quoted by PTI.

The FIR has been lodged at the local Phase 2 police station under IPC sections 323, 342, 357, 504, 506 and under Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, the police said.

