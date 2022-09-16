Noida: 96 hours and counting – A society in Noida’s Sector 79 descended into chaos after it was left without electricity. Hilston Urbtech Society’s power backup have run dry as residents complain of living in the darkness for four days now. Their woes seemed serious as uncertainty prevailed over their homes being light up once again. Lifts at the society are unfunctional, forcing residents to take those steep flight of stairs on foot. Their phone batteries have also run dry. Those who use induction have no other option but to order food. With no wifi, those working from home suffered a major setback.Also Read - Power Subsidy in Delhi: Here’s How Discoms Prepare Hassle-Free Processing For Consumers

Over 100 families of the society took to streets to protest against no electricity at their homes. “Otherwise a high-tech model city, our society has had no electricity for past 4 days. Lifts not functional, we have to take the stairs several floors down and up. Children unable to study,” a resident was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

UP | Over 100 families of a society in sector 79, Noida face electricity issues Otherwise a high-tech model city, our society has had no electricity for past 4 days. Lifts not functional, we have to take the stairs several floors down & up. Children unable to study: A resident pic.twitter.com/wpGAcapxHo — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2022

Why Hilston Urbtech Society left without electricity for 4 days

The power at the Hilston Urbtech Society was reportedly cut on Tuesday (September 14), residents claimed. A team from power distribution department from Meerut visited the society and disconnected the supply. The builder of the society had reportedly taken temporary power connection of 50kW during construction. Residents complained that they were promised a permanent electricity connection by the builder, according to a report by Times of India. However, the builder did not apply for permanent connection even after people started living there.

“When we were being handed our flats, we were told that the developer would get permanent connection in six months. But the builder continued with the temporary connection and we had no inkling about it. After the supply was snapped, we went to the power department’s office but they told us they could not help in the case,” Gaurav Singh, a resident told TOI.

“Two weeks ago, a team from the power department decided to cut the supply. They gave sometime to the builder but he did not do anything,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, a representative of the builder said a request for six month extension for the temporary connection was turned down.

The power department, however, blamed the developer for selling the residents a temporary connection. The developer had no right to sell the electricity to residents through temporary connection that was only meant for construction.