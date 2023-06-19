Home

Scuffle Breaks Out At Noida’s Spectrum Mall After Restaurant Levies Rs 970 Service Charge | Video

New Delhi: A scuffle broke out between the customers and the staff at the Spectrum Mall in Noida allegedly over service charged levied by a restaurant.

In a video shared on Twitter, a group of people – believed to be customers and staff members of the restaurant – were seen attacking each other. The fight broke out between the ‘Duty Free Restaurant’ staff and its customers after the restaurant charged Rs 970 as a service charge.

Fight erupted between customers and staff in Noida’s Spectrum mall after restaurant levied ₹970 service charges https://t.co/yHABXtLHVb — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) June 19, 2023

This video was shared on Twitter. India.com has not independently verified its authenticity.

