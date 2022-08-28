Supertech twin towers demolition: The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Sunday will remain shut for vehicular movement due to the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Sector 93-A of Noida. The twin towers will be razed to the ground at 2.30 pm in compliance with a Supreme Court order. The 40-storey towers (Apex and Ceyane) in Noida’s Sector 93A — both taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar — is expected to be blown in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. So ahead of the mega event, vehicular movement in the area will be affected.Also Read - Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: How Are Hospitals Prepared For Medical Emergency?
“Expressway only to be closed right before the blast at around 2.15pm. It will be opened half an hour after blast, soon as dust settles down. Instant command centre has 7 CCTV cameras. Traffic expert here along with us, monitoring all congestion points,” DCP Rajesh S was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
TRAFFIC DIVERSION ON NOIDA-GREATER NOIDA EXPRESSWAY
- Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37. This traffic will go towards the destination via City Centre, Sector 71
- Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Filmcity flyover to elevated road. This traffic will go towards its destination via Elevated Road through Sector 60 and Sector 71
- Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be completely closed in front of Sector 82 cut before Faridabad flyover of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road. This traffic will go towards the destination via Gejha Tpoint, Phase-2
- Traffic going from Greater Noida towards Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Pari Chowk towards Surajpur. This traffic will go towards the destination via Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2 or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk
- Traffic going from Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Zero Point to Pari Chowk on the Yamuna Expressway. This traffic will go towards the destination via Pari Chowk, Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2 or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk
- Traffic going from Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be completely closed in front of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road at Sector 132. This traffic will pass inside Sector 132 towards the destination from Pusta Road.