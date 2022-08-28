Supertech twin towers demolition: The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Sunday will remain shut for vehicular movement due to the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Sector 93-A of Noida. The twin towers will be razed to the ground at 2.30 pm in compliance with a Supreme Court order. The 40-storey towers (Apex and Ceyane) in Noida’s Sector 93A — both taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar — is expected to be blown in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. So ahead of the mega event, vehicular movement in the area will be affected.Also Read - Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: How Are Hospitals Prepared For Medical Emergency?

“Expressway only to be closed right before the blast at around 2.15pm. It will be opened half an hour after blast, soon as dust settles down. Instant command centre has 7 CCTV cameras. Traffic expert here along with us, monitoring all congestion points,” DCP Rajesh S was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

TRAFFIC DIVERSION ON NOIDA-GREATER NOIDA EXPRESSWAY