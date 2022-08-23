Noida: The Supertech’s twin towers in Noida Sector 93 (A) is scheduled to be demolished on August 28 and ahead of the demolition, the illegal towers have been rigged with around 3,700 kgs of explosives, officials said. The work of placing the explosives known as the ‘charging process’ was completed on Monday evening and the next procedure, known as trunking, will start on Tuesday, they said.Also Read - Noida Twin Towers Demolition Day: Over 5000 Residents, 2500 Vehicles To Be Moved Out. Detailed Evacuation Plan Here

A total of 40 people, including blasters and trained workers, had started charging the Ceyane (29 storeys) and Apex (32 storeys) towers together on August 13, according to an official of Edifice Engineering, the firm hired to demolish the twin towers.

Later, the team focused on Ceyane alone and completed its charging by August 17 and then moved to Apex, where the work was completed on Monday, the official said.

We had made a schedule to complete the charging process by August 26. We had kept a buffer period for ourselves in order to make sure that the work gets completed in any case well before the scheduled demolition at 2.30 pm on August 28, the Edifice official said.

“Now that the charging is complete, the next work is to connect all explosives together and then recheck these 20,000 connections in both the towers. After that is done, a main connection with the detonator will be made on the day of demolition only,” the official added.

Of the 40 workers present at site for charging, only 10 would remain on August 28. Among them would be two Indian blasters and Edifice project manager Mayur Mehta and seven members of its South African expert partner Jet Demolition, according to the official.

The nearly 100-metre tall structures are scheduled for demolition in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the twin towers in Sector 93A were built in violation of norms.

