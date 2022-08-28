Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Video: Nearly 100-metre-tall two structures – the Supertech’s twin towers which stood tall in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida – turned into dust on Sunday after it was demolished in a controlled implosion. The 40-storey two skyscrapers (Apex and Ceyane) in Noida’s Sector 93A — both taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar was blown up in less than 15 seconds by, what the experts said, a waterfall implosion technique.Also Read - Noida's Twin Tower Timeline: From Rise To Fall Of This Supertech Saga
A spectacular video of the moment the majestic twin towers fell down to the ground was shared on social media. The Supertech twin towers became the largest structures ever to be demolished in the country. Over 3,700 kg explosives was used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.
Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition Video – Watch Here
Supertech Twin Tower Demolished – Top Points
- The twin towers of Supertech in Noida were demolished safely by a waterfall implosion technique. The 5,000 resident of the two housing societies – Emerald Court and ATS Village – near the twin towers were evacuated before the event.
- The supply of cooking gas and power was discontinued in the two societies in Sector 93A in view of the implosion. Besides the residents, their vehicles and pets were also moved out.
- The Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys), which are part of the Emerald Court, were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction following which a long legal battle was fought in the Allahabad High Court and then the Supreme Court of India which culminated in favour of the Residents Welfare Association.
- Only six people, including three foreign experts, Indian blaster Chetan Dutta, a police officer and Edifice Engineering’s project manager Mayur Mehta remained within the exclusion zone to push the button for the blast.
- Mayur Mehta said there are basically three techniques to safely raze down any structure of such a scale – diamond cutter, use of robots and implosion. “The technique is chosen on the basis of three parameters – cost, time and safety,” he said.
- The ‘diamond cutter’ would have taken over two years of time to completely demolish the twin towers safely, and its cost would have been five times of the implosion method, Mehta said. On using robotics, he said this technique would have caused a lot of noise over a period of 1.5 years to two years and disturbed the residents of nearby Emerald Court and ATS Village.