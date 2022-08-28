Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Video: Nearly 100-metre-tall two structures – the Supertech’s twin towers which stood tall in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida – turned into dust on Sunday after it was demolished in a controlled implosion. The 40-storey two skyscrapers (Apex and Ceyane) in Noida’s Sector 93A — both taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar was blown up in less than 15 seconds by, what the experts said, a waterfall implosion technique.Also Read - Noida's Twin Tower Timeline: From Rise To Fall Of This Supertech Saga

A spectacular video of the moment the majestic twin towers fell down to the ground was shared on social media. The Supertech twin towers became the largest structures ever to be demolished in the country. Over 3,700 kg explosives was used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition Video – Watch Here

#WATCH | Once taller than Qutub Minar, Noida Supertech twin towers, reduced to rubble pic.twitter.com/vlTgt4D4a3 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Supertech Twin Tower Demolished – Top Points