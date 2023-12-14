Home

Noida To Get 3 More Theme Parks After Ved Van; Will Depict Life Of Lord Ram, Astronomer Aryabhata

Noida Authority on Thursday said it has identified sites in Sectors 112, 116 and 94 to establish theme parks, one of which will depict Lord Ram’s time in exile.

Noida: Another park dedicated to Aryabhata will be spread over 12 acres and built for Rs 18 crore.

Noida: After the amazing and successful response to its Ved Van Park in Sector 78, now three more theme parks will come up in Noida soon. In this regard, the Noida Authority on Thursday said it has identified sites in Sectors 112, 116 and 94 to establish theme parks, one of which will depict Lord Ram’s time in exile.

As per a report by TOI, the theme park will be built at a cost of Rs 20 crore on 32 acres depicting various stages of the 14 years spent by Lord Ram in exile.

Apart from this, a Japanese park will also come up in Sector 94 and another in Sector 116 will be an ‘Arya Van’, based on the mathematician Aryabhata’s life and his accomplishments.

Giving details, Noida officials said the Sector 112 park will have frescos and sculptures along a ‘Van Path’ or walkway to trace Lord Ram’s journey from Ayodhya to Lanka, depict the story of exile, Sita’s abduction, the war with Ravana and their journey back from Lanka.

Moreover, the park will be divided into zones that will be named after Panchvati, Kishkindha and Lanka. The park will also house plants with medicinal value.

For the architectural planning, the Noida Authority has already hired a consultant to prepare a design and after the draft is ready, tenders for the work will be floated next year.

One Park For Aryabhata

Another park dedicated to Aryabhata will be spread over 12 acres and built for Rs 18 crore. The park will have waterfalls, streams, islands and bridges that are part of the traditional Japanese style of gardening. The authority is expected to spend Rs 10 crore on the park which will be spread over eight acres.

“The work on the three parks will start from next year. Like the Ved Van Park, we expect a good footfall at these parks once they open to the public,” Noida’s OSD horticulture Vandana Tripathi said.

All About Veda Ban Park

Built with a budget of Rs 27 crore, Ved Van park which was built earlier, showcases a variety of attractions including laser and sound shows, as well as wall paintings and sculptures featuring excerpts from the four Vedic literary works: Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Sama Veda, and Atharva Veda. Over 10,000 people visit the park during the weekends.

