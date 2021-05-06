Noida: As the Covid-19 cases continue to grapple the health infrastructure in the country, the Noida Authority on Thursday said it is setting up a makeshift hospital that will have 50 beds with oxygen support for patients. The facility is likely to go functional by Saturday, May 8. “Setting up a makeshift hospital that will have 50 beds with oxygen support for patients and the facility is likely to go functional by May 8,” said Noida Authority. Also Read - Noida Authority Starts Oxygen Refilling Banks For RWAs. Details Here

The hospital is coming up in the stadium in Sector 21 of the city, the authority said. This comes amid the devastating shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. Earlier on Wednesday, the 500-bed COVID-19 hospital of DRDO commenced operation in Lucknow. The hospital has 150 ICU beds with ventilator facilities and 350 beds with oxygen facilities.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst-hit states by the second wave of the pandemic in the country. The state reported 31,165 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking an active tally at 2,62,474.

(With inputs from ANI)