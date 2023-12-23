By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Noida Traffic Advisory: Avoid THESE Roads On Sat & Sun In View Of VIP Visit; Diversions You Should Know
Noida: The commuters in Noida and Greater Noida may face traffic diversions on a few routes from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon in view of a VIP visit in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. This is due to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is scheduled to be the chief guest for the convocation ceremony at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida on Sunday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The traffic movement will either be restricted or diverted briefly at Gautam Buddha University Chowk, Pusta Tiraha, Chuhadpur Underpass, NSG Roundabout, IFS Villa Roundabout, Pari Chowk on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Zero Point, Hindon Cut, Sector 168, 132, 128, 126 and 125 Cut, police said in an advisory for the general public in view of the programme.
Similarly, brief restrictions and diversions will be at Charkha Roundabout, Mahamaya Flyover, Dalit Prerna Sthal Parking Cut, Dalit Prerna Sthal, DND Flyover, Chilla Red Light, Sector 14A Flyover, Film City Flyover, Sector 44, 105, 82, 93, 144, 148, Galgotias Cut, Expo Mart Roundabout, and Model Town Roundabout Sector 62, Sector 66 Tiraha, Phase-03 U-turn, Sector 60 Underpass Chowk and Elevated Road till Sector 18 etc.
The emergency vehicles will be allowed movement at the time of the diversion. The commuters have been urged to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.
For traffic-related information, the people can contact traffic police helpline no 9971009001, WhatsApp number 7065100100 and social media X, formerly Twitter, handle @noidatraffic, police said.
