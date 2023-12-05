Home

Noida Traffic Update: Advisory Issued For Wednesday On Death Anniversary Of Dr BR Ambedkar

A traffic advisory has been issued in Noida for Wednesday as Noida Police announces diversions on the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, which is also known as 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas'.

Delhi Noida Traffic Advisory For December 6

New Delhi: December 6 is the death anniversary of the Dalit leader and the architect of the Constitution of India, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and that day is also observed as the ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas’. The Gautam Budh Nagar Police has issued a traffic advisory and has mentioned that the diversions announced will come into effect on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This day will be observed at he Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida and the police is expecting a large crowd in the city. Take a look at the traffic restrictions announced for Noida..

Traffic Restrictions In Noida, Advisory Issued For Wednesday

As mentioned earlier, a traffic advisory has been issued by Gautam Budh Nagar police on account of ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas’, the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. An HT report has quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Anil Kumar Yadav as saying, “In case of traffic pressure at Dalit Prerna Sthal on the route from Greater Noida towards Noida, on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, traffic will be diverted from the Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37. Vehicle coming that way will be able to reach the destination from Sector 37 to Attapir Chowk, Rajnigandha Chowk, and Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk.”

Diversions In Noida On These Routes, Check Details

According to the traffic update issued for December 6, diversions on the following routes have been announced..

If there is congestion at the Dalit Prerna Sthal Gate No 4, traffic from Sector 18 will be diverted to Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 15 Golchakkar Chown or Sector 18 Underpass.

Incoming traffic from the DND Flyway and Film City Flyover will diverted towards the Sector 15 roundabout from the Sector 14A Flyover. The traffic will further move ahead from the Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk through Rajnigandha Chowk, Attapir Chowk and Sector 37.

Latest Noida Traffic Advisory

Parking arrangements have been made for the people who will be visiting the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida on Wednesday. Near the DND Toll Plza, on the left side of the road, passenger buses will be parked and light vehicles coming from Sector 37, Greater Noida West and Parichowk, will be inside Gate No 1 of the venue. The multilevel parking lot inside Film City will be used by the light vehicles coming from Delhi. Light vehicles coming from Kalindi Kunj will be parked in the underground parking of the venue near Sector 95. A helpline number has also been issued – 9971009001.

