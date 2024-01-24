Home

Noida Traffic Advisory For January 25 Ahead Of PM Modi’s Bulandshahr Visit, Diversions On These Expressways – DEETS Inside

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bulandshahr on January 25, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police has issued a traffic advisory and has alerted the commuters of possible diversions on the expressways. Read to know details..

Noida Traffic Advisory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking work trips continuously for the last couple of weeks – from his trip to South India to coming to Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The Prime Minister is now expected to visit Bulandshahr on Thursday, January 25, 2024 for a BJP Programme; Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other state ministers and party leaders are expected to attend this event. Ahead of PM Modi’s Bulandshahr visit, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police has issued a traffic advisory in Noida for Janaury 25 and has said that even though for a brief period, there may be diversions on the expressways – Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway. Read to know details…

