Noida Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Farmers’ Protest March: Check List of Routes to Avoid

In the traffic advisory, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police stated the officials will conduct thorough checks and erect barriers along all borders from Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi.

Noida Traffic Update

Noida Traffic Advisory: Ahead of the proposed tractor march called by the protesting farmers affiliated with Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait and BKU Lokshakti, the Noida police issued a traffic advisory on Monday and urged the daily commuters between Delhi and Noida to use the metro instead of taking roads.

Traffic Jams Likely on Delhi-Noida Borders

In the traffic advisory, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police stated the officials will conduct thorough checks and erect barriers along all borders from Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi, which will likely lead to traffic snarls on routes from Gautam Buddha Nagar to the Delhi border and Yamuna Expressway, including Luharli Toll Plaza. The traffic advisory from Noida police mentioned that emergencies will prompt traffic diversions as necessary.

Metro Services For Commuters

Commuters heading to Delhi are encouraged to utilize metro services. Restrictions on various types of goods vehicles will be enforced along specific routes, such as from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Parichowk.

The Delhi Police and Gautam Buddha Nagar Police said they prepared a number of pickets and checkpoints to maintain law and order. They said vehicular movement might be affected, asking commuters to plan accordingly.

In the advisory, the police said there could be heightened traffic on routes from Gautam Buddha Nagar to the Delhi border and Yamuna Expressway, including Luharli Toll Plaza and Pari Chowk.

Check Alternate Routes

The Noida Police said to minimise inconvenience, commuters who are using the Yamuna Expressway must explore alternative routes and consider using the metro. Local police said restrictions will be imposed on certain routes for goods vehicles, and drivers are advised to seek alternative paths to reach their intended destinations.

Police said the traffic could be affected due to the deployment of pickets and checking at the Jheel Khurd Border, Mandi Border, Aaya Nagar Border, DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj, Badarpur, Palla, Surajkund and Karni Singh shooting range, the advisory said.

The development comes as thousands of farmers planning hold a march to the national capital remain camped at Khanauri and Shambhu borders between Punjab and Haryana agitating for their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.