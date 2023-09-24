Home

Noida Traffic Advisory: Route Diversions On Yamuna Expressway Due To MotoGP Event, Check Restrictions

MotoGP India 2023 is taking place at the Buddha International Circuit, Noida and therefore the Noida Police has issued traffic restrictions; there are route diversions at the Yamuna Expressway also. Take note of all traffic alerts as per the latest advisory..

Yamuna Expresway (Photo_Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: The famous two-wheeler racing event MotoGP 2023 is being held at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida between September 22-September 24, 2023. The practice sessions have been going on since Friday started on Friday and the main race will be conducted on Sunday. A traffic advisory has been issued by the Noida Police, imposing certain traffic restrictions on the people travelling around Noida, especially the MotoGP India 2023 Venue. Take a look at the traffic advisory, issued by the Noida Police..

Noida Police Traffic Advisory

For September 23, the revised advisory by the Noida Police stated that from Friday to Monday, i.e. till September 25, 2023, movement of good carriers on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway will be restricted between 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM an 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Police however made it clear that the restrictions will not apply to vehicles carrying essential items like milk, vegetables and medicines, etc.

Diversions On Yamuna Expressway

There are certain route diversions on the Yamuna Expressway also. The police has urged the public to avoid the Yamuna Expressway in case they are not going to the Buddha International Circuit; the Chilla cut has been closed and according to Anil Kumar Yadav, DCP Traffic, there is a diversion on the Zewar Toll Plaza on the Yamuna Expressway from where only those commuters are allowed who are going to watch the race. There is a diversion at the Zero Point also because of heay traffic; many police officers have been deployed at the Zero Point and the Sabauta Cut.

Traffic towards Dankaur area from the Buddha International Circuit is also not allowed and the traffic coming to the Yamuna Expressway from Mathura-Aligarh may be diverted in the evening today, around 5-6 PM. The Chilla Border in Noida has been closed and the people coming to see the race, are also requested to come to the venue by Metro.

Other Route Restrictions

The traffic advisory was issued in view of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) and the MotoGP race being held in Greater Noida till September 25. Violation of this order will be punishable under Section 32 of the Police Act 1861, police said.

Moreover, vehicles and DTC buses entering Noida via DND and Kalindi Kunj were asked to take the route from Mayur Vihar, Kondli and Jhandupura to travel to their destination. Commuters were asked to use Mappls Map, My India app or Google Maps to avoid inconvenience or use its helpline number 9971009001 for any queries.

