Home

Uttar Pradesh

Noida Plans to Impose Traffic Restrictions On Private Buses During Peak Hours To Curb Congestion

Noida Plans to Impose Traffic Restrictions On Private Buses During Peak Hours To Curb Congestion

Noida Traffic News Today: Recently, the Noida traffic police completely banned the movement of heavy vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway during events like the Moto GP and International Trade Show.

Private buses generally disrupt traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway during peak hours.

Noida: To give daily commuters a smooth travel experience on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police is planning to impose restrictions on private buses during peak hours to alleviate traffic congestion. Giving details, police said these buses include those travelling from Delhi to cities like Kanpur, Agra, and nearby areas that pass through this expressway route.

Trending Now

Saurabh Shrivastava, assistant commissioner of police for Noida Traffic, told HT, “To reduce traffic congestion on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the traffic police is planning to restrict the movement of private passenger buses during peak hours.”

You may like to read

Moreover, Noida Traffic Police are collaborating with the Delhi traffic police to address the issue of heavy passenger vehicles, as heavy commercial vehicles are already banned on this route.

“We are coordinating with the Delhi Traffic Police, and once we reach a decision, we will restrict the movement of passenger buses on this route,” the ACP added.

The move from the Noida Police comes as these private buses generally disrupt traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway during peak hours as most buses run through Noida while coming from Delhi.

Another traffic police said most private buses are travelling through Noida from Delhi to reach neighboring cities. “We plan to permit their movement during off-peak hours, providing relief to commuters. Alternate routes are also being prepared,” he said.

It should be noted that the Noida traffic police recently completely banned the movement of heavy vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway during events like the Moto GP and Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show.

As the ban improved the traffic situation during these events, traffic police are considering implementing similar restrictions during peak hours.

In the meantime, the daily commuters on the expressway welcomed the idea of restricting passenger buses during peak hours and pointed out that these buses often create roadblocks, especially when they stop for pick-up and drop-off, causing congestion at key points like Pari Chowk and Mahamaya Flyover.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES