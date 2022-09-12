Noida: Noida Traffic Police on Monday issued advisory on traffic diversions for specific routes in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Commuters have been advised to plan their journey ahead as there will be traffic diversions from Delhi to Greater Noida route.Also Read - Delhi Metro Update: These Stations On Yellow Line Not Operational Today

The Noida Traffic Police have also issued a helpline number (+919971009001) for commuters. “Traffic Advisory: Management / diversion of traffic on Delhi to Greater Noida route (Noida-Greater Noida Expressway) in view of the excursion program of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India at Expo Mart Greater Noida on 12.09.2022. Traffic Helpline No – 9971009001,” Noida Traffic Police tweeted.

🚨 यातायात एडवाइजरी🚨

दिनांक 12.09.2022 को माननीय प्रधानमंत्री भारत सरकार के एक्सपो मार्ट ग्रेटर नोएडा में भ्रमण कार्यक्रम के दृष्टिगत दिल्ली से ग्रेटर नोएडा मार्ग (नोएडा-ग्रेटर नोएडा एक्सप्रेस-वे) पर यातायात का प्रबंधन/डायवर्जन!

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/zWHSt4SsYP — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) September 11, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organised at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the four-day-long IDF WDS 2022 being held from September 12 to 15, is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners centring around the theme of ‘Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood’.

Earlier, Noida Traffic Police, with the help of Fortis Hospital, launched the Auto-ambulance initiative wherein dedicated autos will be responsible for taking suspected and confirmed COVID patients to the hospital. To ensure proper care is provided to the patient during the journey, oxygen cylinders & pulse oximeters have been installed in the autos.

Additionally, training has been provided by medical professionals from the hospital on how to ensure basic life support, help a patient put on an oxygen mask, operate an oxygen cylinder, measure the pulse, SPo2 and blood pressure of the patients. All auto drivers were given PPE kits and taught on how to safeguard themselves against infection.