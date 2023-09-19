Home

Uttar Pradesh

Travelling to Noida From Delhi? Check Traffic Restrictions on These Days For International Events

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Noida and Greater Noida: Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj, New Ashok Nagar, Chilla Road, and Jhundpura borders.

As per the Noida Police advisory, there will be restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles from Noida to Delhi between September 21 and 25.

New Delhi: If you are travelling from Delhi to Noida and Greater Noida between September 21 and 25, take note. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has imposed restrictions on vehicular movement during this period for MotoGP bike race and the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) scheduled for the next week.

Police on Saturday issued an advisory, restricting the entry of goods carriers including light, medium, and heavy vehicles from Delhi to Noida from 6 AM on September 21 to 11:59 PM on September 25.

The restrictions have been imposed as the two mega events MotoGP Bharat from September 22-24 and UP International Trade Show from September 21-25, will witness nearly 10,000 foreign delegates, VIPs, and other high-profile guests.

International Trade Show

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) will be held from September 21 to 25 at the India Expo Centre and Mart and it is likely to be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu.

Check Traffic Restrictions in Noida, Greater Noida

As per the restrictions by the Noida Police, heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj, New Ashok Nagar, Chilla Road, and Jhundpura borders.

Heavy vehicles including buses, and automobiles would also be restricted from using the Noida-Greater Noida and Yamuna expressways.

However, only vehicles carrying goods marked under essential services like milk, vegetables, medicines, and others will be allowed.

Section 144 Imposed in Noida

Apart from this, the Gautam Buddh Nagar also imposed prohibitory orders against ‘unlawful assembly’ under CrPC section 144 from Sunday till September 25. The restrictions include limitations on large gatherings, processions, and protests.

The order was issued keeping in mind the Ganesh Chaturthi, Moto GP and the UP International Trade Show.

Giving details, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) Hridesh Katheria said, “Vishwakarma Puja is to be celebrated on September 17 while the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 19. Apart from this, the International Trade Show at Expo Mart is scheduled from September 21 to 25 and the MotoGP Bharat at Buddha International Circuit, Greater Noida from September 22 to 24.”

Schools Shut in Noida, Greater Noida

Another order has also been issued to keep the schools in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh closed for one day and to give leave till 2 pm on the other day. As per the notice issued by the District Education Department, there will be holidays in schools in the district after 2 pm on September 21 and there will be a complete holiday across all schools on September 22.

