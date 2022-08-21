Noida Traffic Update: The Noida Traffic Police issued an advisory and laid out diversion plan for Sunday in view of a mahapanchayat organised in support of Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested in an assault case, called by members of the Tyagi community.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services To Hit On THESE Routes Today As Railways To Operate Mega Block. Check Details Here

Shrikant Tyagi is currently in jail for assaulting and abusing a woman resident of his society in Noida on August 5. He was arrested from Meerut on August 9 after being at large for four days since the incident. While Tyagi claimed to be a BJP functionary, the party has denied any links with him.

Noida Traffic Advisory – Top Points

Those using Phase-2 – Gejha – Maharshi Ashram Chowk route while passing through the Lotus Blue Junction for commuters travelling towards Noida can reach their destination through the Faridabad flyover/Sector 105 Chowk via Gheja and Shramik Kunj.

Commuters should that traffic from Phase-2 through Hajipur Chowk and Lotus Blue Bird junction to Maharshi Ashram Chowk have been diverted to the Hajipur Chowk – Sector 105 Chowk – Shramik Kunj Chowk – Gejha/Eldeco Chowk route.