Noida traffic update: The Noida Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory for office-goers, school-goers, and other commuters, indicating there could be traffic diversions from Noida Sector 71 towards the Parthala roundabout due to the ongoing construction work on Signature Bridge. "The traffic going from Sector 71 to Kisan Chowk via the Parthala roundabout will not be able to turn left before Homes 121 society and go towards its destination. Instead the traffic will turn from the road built behind Homes 121 Society. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," the police advisory stated.

The traffic going from Sector 71 to Kisan Chowk via the Parthala roundabout will not be able to turn left before Homes 121 society and go towards its destination. The traffic will turn from the road built behind Homes 121 Society. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. There will be a diversion of traffic going from Shivalik Homes Society Chowk to ACE Society tri-way to the 130-metre road due to the prevailing railway corridor construction work on the 130-metre road. On the 130-metre road between the Tilapata roundabout and Sakipur, traffic on both sides will be able to go to its destination through a single road.

The Signature Bridge is coming up at the Parthala roundabout, which will facilitate a daily movement of approximately 1.50 lakh commuters between Noida-Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad to FNG Road in Noida.