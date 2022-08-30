Noida: The demolition of Supertech Twin Towers in Noida Sector- 93A underwent successfully and incident-free on Sunday, however, residents of adjacent buildings have now brought to light that windowpanes of some apartments were smashed and cracks have appeared in the walls and pillars of many flats.Also Read - Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: How Will The Dust From Explosion Impact Noida Residents? Expert Answers

“Window panes of the houses broke due to the loud sound. The blast in Sector-93A made a sound of 101 decibels whereas just 10 minutes before the explosion it was 65 decibels. After 10 minutes, the sound again reached 65 decibels,” an official of UPPCB said. Reaching 70 to 80 decibels in two to three minutes is dangerous to health. And at 110 decibels, a person starts getting irritable. It did not affect the people, but it affected the window panes. Also Read - WATCH: Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolished in 10 Seconds, Live Video

A Noida Authority expert said that people had left after closing their homes. A vacuum is created in the house. The sound and gas produced during the blast also created a vacuum due to which the level both inside and outside the house was disturbed and the glasses were broken. There is information about broken glass in many houses in ATS and Emerald societies. Also Read - 'No Deviation from Building Plan', Says Supertech Hours Before Noida Twin Tower Demolition

Around 5,000 residents of the two societies, closest to the twin towers – Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys), were evacuated on Sunday ahead of the 2.30 pm explosion that brought down the towers in just 12 seconds along with thousands of tonnes of debris and clouds of dust that spread in the nearby areas.

The residents also expressed happiness and relief over the illegal structures finally going away, even as concerns remained about the clearance of dust and debris.