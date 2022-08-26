Noida: As the city gears up for the biggest engineering feat of the country- taking down of 40-storeyed twin towers of Supertech in Noida’s 93A on Sunday, the Noida Authority said on Friday that at least one nautical mile of air space around the twin tower demolition site in Noida will remain briefly unavailable for flights on August 28, 2022 due to the expected dust rising from the demolition. One nautical mile is equal to approximately 1.8 kilometres.Also Read - Can The Decade Old Societies Neighbouring Supertech Twin Towers Claim Insurance Cover?

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has given its consent for the same. "In view of the dust generated after the demolition, on the recommendation of the Noida Authority, the Ministry of Aviation has given its consent for the non-availability of one nautical mile of air space for aircraft to fly at the time of demolition," it said in a statement. The Noida Authority will be overseeing preparations for demolition of the twin towers on Sunday.

The event of demolition of Supertech's towers Apex and Ceyane will be India's highest structures ever to be demolished in 9 seconds. The demolition of Noida's Sector 93A twin towers comes in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures to be illegal and built in violation of norms. The building are expected to collapse like a house of cards. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering along with their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions is carrying out the job, which is certain to make it into civil engineering feats of the world.

The twin towers will demolished through a controlled implosion technique for which over 3,700 kg of explosive will be used. The explosives to be used for demolition include detonators, emulsions and shock tubes, which have explosion material in gel or powdered form. The eye-popping event would also leave behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris to be managed.

Around 5,000 residents of the neighbouring Emerald Court and ATS Village societies will be the most impacted when Supertech’s twin structures go down. All residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village in Sector 93A, along with more than 150 pets, will have to vacate their homes by 7 am while the security staff of these societies will also be moved out latest by 12 pm on Sunday. Around 2,700 vehicles from both the societies will also be removed. The residents would be allowed to return after 4 pm only after safety clearance from officials.

The Felix Hospital located near the twin towers has announced reserving 50 beds on the day of demolition in case of any emergency. There is a likelihood of huge dust from the demolition causing health-related issues for the next seven to 90 days among the nearby residents, Felix Hospital’s Dr D K Gupta said. The hospital’s advisory urged residents in nearby areas to wear masks, eyeglasses, avoid going out in the wake of the demolition, use skin moisturisers and consult a doctor in case of irritation in eyes.