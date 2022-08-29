New Delhi: Day after the Supertech’s twin towers were demolished in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, scene at the ground zero looked like a war-torn zone with a mountain of debris of cement, ash and other materials lying down. Nearly 100-metre-tall two structures – the Supertech’s twin towers which stood tall in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida – turned into dust on Sunday after it was demolished in a controlled implosion. The 40-storey two skyscrapers (Apex and Ceyane) in Noida’s Sector 93A — both taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar were blown up in nine seconds by a waterfall implosion technique.Also Read - Video: Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Fall Like A Pack Of Cards, Turn Into Dust In Seconds | Watch
A day after the twin towers were razed to the ground, the area wore a war-ravaged look with dust particles also settling down there as the officials are now tasked with removing 35,000 cubic meters or 80,000 tonnes of C&D waste.
Noida twin towers demolition – The aftermath
- The cleaning exercise of the adjoining areas is underway and residents of the adjoining societies will be allowed to return to their homes after the whole exercise is completed, officials were quoted as saying by news agency IANS.
- There have been some reports of window and wall damages in the neighbouring society in the wake of the demolition, Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.
- Around 10 metres of the boundary wall of neighbouring ATS Society has been damaged and some glass windows were shattered after being hit by the debris.
- No other information of damage from anywhere has been received yet, she added. However, the other adjoining society, Supertech Emerald has not suffered any damages.
Supertech Twin Tower Demolished – 5 Points
- The twin towers of Supertech in Noida were demolished safely by a waterfall implosion technique. The 5,000 resident of the two housing societies – Emerald Court and ATS Village – near the twin towers were evacuated before the event. The supply of cooking gas and power was discontinued in the two societies in Sector 93A in view of the implosion. Besides the residents, their vehicles and pets were also moved out.
- The Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys), which are part of the Emerald Court, were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction following which a long legal battle was fought in the Allahabad High Court and then the Supreme Court of India which culminated in favour of the Residents Welfare Association.
- Only six people, including three foreign experts, Indian blaster Chetan Dutta, a police officer and Edifice Engineering’s project manager Mayur Mehta remained within the exclusion zone to push the button for the blast.
- Mayur Mehta said there are basically three techniques to safely raze down any structure of such a scale – diamond cutter, use of robots and implosion. “The technique is chosen on the basis of three parameters – cost, time and safety,” he said.
- The ‘diamond cutter’ would have taken over two years of time to completely demolish the twin towers safely, and its cost would have been five times of the implosion method, Mehta said. On using robotics, he said this technique would have caused a lot of noise over a period of 1.5 years to two years and disturbed the residents of nearby Emerald Court and ATS Village.