New Delhi: Day after the Supertech’s twin towers were demolished in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, scene at the ground zero looked like a war-torn zone with a mountain of debris of cement, ash and other materials lying down. Nearly 100-metre-tall two structures – the Supertech’s twin towers which stood tall in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida – turned into dust on Sunday after it was demolished in a controlled implosion. The 40-storey two skyscrapers (Apex and Ceyane) in Noida’s Sector 93A — both taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar were blown up in nine seconds by a waterfall implosion technique.Also Read - Video: Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Fall Like A Pack Of Cards, Turn Into Dust In Seconds | Watch

A day after the twin towers were razed to the ground, the area wore a war-ravaged look with dust particles also settling down there as the officials are now tasked with removing 35,000 cubic meters or 80,000 tonnes of C&D waste.

Uttar Pradesh | Morning visuals of the rubble lying bare post the explosion of #SupertechTwinTowers in Noida pic.twitter.com/QLZGePiEAE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 29, 2022

Noida twin towers demolition – The aftermath

The cleaning exercise of the adjoining areas is underway and residents of the adjoining societies will be allowed to return to their homes after the whole exercise is completed, officials were quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

There have been some reports of window and wall damages in the neighbouring society in the wake of the demolition, Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

Around 10 metres of the boundary wall of neighbouring ATS Society has been damaged and some glass windows were shattered after being hit by the debris.

No other information of damage from anywhere has been received yet, she added. However, the other adjoining society, Supertech Emerald has not suffered any damages.

Supertech Twin Tower Demolished – 5 Points