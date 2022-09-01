New Delhi: A proposition has been made by Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Noida that a grand temple be constructed the site where Supertech’s Twin Towers were recently demolished at Sector 93-A. As per the proposal, the RWA urged that a grand temple be constructed along with idols of Ram Lalla and Lord Shiva along with other Gods to be installed.Also Read - Day After Noida Twin Towers Demolition, Ground Zero Looks Like War-Torn Site. See Pics

Noida twin towers demolition site – RWA proposes for grand temple