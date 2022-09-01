New Delhi: A proposition has been made by Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Noida that a grand temple be constructed the site where Supertech’s Twin Towers were recently demolished at Sector 93-A. As per the proposal, the RWA urged that a grand temple be constructed along with idols of Ram Lalla and Lord Shiva along with other Gods to be installed.Also Read - Day After Noida Twin Towers Demolition, Ground Zero Looks Like War-Torn Site. See Pics
Noida twin towers demolition site – RWA proposes for grand temple
- The RWA had called for the meeting days after the Twin Towers were razed to the ground, and all the residents of the society agreed that a temple be built there, according to a report by news agency ANI .
- In the latest development, it has come to notice that Emerald Tower of Supertech has not yet been handed over to the society and the ownership is still is with the builder. But if the builder does any kind of construction there, they will have to take the consent of two-thirds of the society.
- The people from the RWA say that the society people have agreed with the association and they will be ready if any legal battle has to be fought on this again.
- A green park and a grand temple have been planned in advance by the society and efforts are also being made that the park should have maximum greenery so that children can play and the elderly get a proper place to sit and walk.
- Over 3,700 kg explosives were used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.