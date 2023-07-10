Home

Uttar Pradesh

Who Is IAS Ravi Kumar, New Greater Noida Authority CEO To Replace Ritu Maheshwari

IAS Ravi Kumar will replace Ritu Maheshwari, who earlier held the additional charge of Greater Noida along with Noida Authority, to be the new CEO of Greater Noida Authority.

Ravi Kumar, who hails from Karnataka, is an IAS officer of 2004 batch of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: IAS Ravi Kumar NG was appointed as the new CEO of Greater Noida Authority by the Yoga Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh. Ravi Kumar will replace Ritu Maheshwari, who earlier held the additional charge of Greater Noida along with Noida Authority, in a major bureaucratic reshuffle. Ritu Maheshwari will now look after the work of Noida Authority only.

Who Is IAS Ravi Kumar NG: 5 Points To Know

Ravi Kumar, who hails from Karnataka, is an IAS officer of 2004 batch of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. IAS Ravi Kumar NG was posted in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi as part of his first administrative service job. IAS Ravi Kumar had served Director General of Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Secretary of Culture and Religious Affairs in the Yogi Adityanath-led government. IAS Ravi Kumar had also served as the private secretary of former minister Uma Bharti. In 2021, IAS Ravi Kumar NG was appointed as the Commissioner of Gorakhpur Division.

According to the information received, the agitation by the farmers of Greater Noida on various demands finally overshadowed Ritu Maheshwari’s additional post, as a report by news agency IANS. The Uttar Pradesh government also transferred some senior officers. In late night development, the state government on Saturday released the transfer list of the IAS officers.

Gorakhpur’s District Magistrate (DM) Krishna Karunesh has been given the additional charge of Divisional Commissioner.

Health Secretary Ravindra Kumar has been made Urban Development Secretary while Ranjan Kumar, who was Urban Development Secretary, has been shifted to the post of Secretary Medical and Health.

Narendra Bhooshan has been removed from Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEDA). Senior IAS officer Manoj Singh has been made CEO of UPEDA. Manoj Singh is currently chairman of Noida and Greater Noida Authority.

