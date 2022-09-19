Noida: People in Noida living on rent in homes or taking shops on lease now will no longer have to chase brokers, notaries and others for making a rent agreement. The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a web portal where people staying in rented houses in the city can sign agreements with their landlords. Officials said the portal was launched for Gautam Budhh Nagar only and would be replicated for other districts as well in the future, as per a report by Times of India.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Girl Gang-Raped, Set Ablaze In Pilibhit Succumbs To Injuries

"This step will ensure hassle-free provision of rental agreements for houses, shops in the district. For Gautam Budh Nagar, https://gbnagar.nic.in portal has been developed through which a copy of the lease deed can be availed after completing the procedure of paying the stamp duty," a government statement said.

Officials said users would have to log in to the "e-rent agreement" window of the portal with their names and phone numbers. "The tenants will have to enter their names, numbers and other details in the online lease form. The process is quite simple," an official said.

The move, officials said, would not only spare tenants and landlords the hassle of going through various departments to get the agreements signed, but also ensure they do not have to pay any commission to brokers. It would also ensure the administration has a proper database of tenants.

Noida district magistrate Suhas LY said the new system would ensure more revenue for the government as well. “We have all the necessary approvals and only the Stockholding Corporation is awaiting an approval from the state government. The older manual system will continue to work parallelly,” the DM said.

MORE THAN 1.5 LAKH RENT DEEDS SIGNED EVERY YEAR

As of now, around 1.5 lakh lease deeds are signed in the district in a year. For any lease deed where the monthly rent is over Rs 15,000, the government will receive Rs 3,600 as stamp duty. This, officials said, will ensure the government Rs 54 crore in revenue from GB Nagar alone.

“Once the system is implemented across the state, the government is expected to garner more revenue. The online system for issuing lease deeds will be implemented in other districts soon,” an official said.

The district magistrate said that currently, most people were not aware of the system through which stamp duty is paid in the absence of any proper guideline. “Through the online system, the stamp duty will be collected before the copy of the deed is issued,” he added.

TENANTS NO LONGER NEED TO CHASE BROKERS

Rajiva Singh, the president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association (NOFAA), said the move would help residents. “First, this will end the role of brokers completely. Through this portal, the owner and tenant can directly sign the agreement after paying the fees. The move will also help the government earn some revenue. The document downloaded from the portal will also be free of any irregularities,” he added. “This document will also ensure tenants do not overstay after their agreement has expired,” Singh said.