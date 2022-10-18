Noida: In a terrifying incident, a seven-months-old infant was mauled to death by a stray dog in a housing society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency PTI. The incident took place inside a group housing society on Monday evening. Suffering from several injuries, the baby was rushed to the hospital. The incident took place inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 4.30 pm, according to officials.Also Read - After Kanpur, Ghaziabad Bans Pitbull, Rottweiler As Pets As Dog Attack Incidents Rise

"The parents of the child are construction workers. Both were engaged in construction work inside the society and had kept their child near them. However, a stray dog had entered the society which bit the child, leaving him severely injured," Verma told PTI.

As of yesterday, the ACP said no complaint has been filed over the matter as it concerned a stray dog but the police has alerted agencies concerned to catch stray canines.

Recently, there has been a rise in cases of dog bites owing to which the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation banned the residents from keeping the ferocious Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets. It also issued a set of guidelines for pet owners in Ghaziabad.

Earlier, the Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Panchkula Municipal Corporation also banned the pitbull and rottweiler breeds of dogs as pets within the city limits.