A massive fire broke out on Tuesday night in Noida’s Sector 50 on Tuesday night. According to reports, chief fire officer and team have rushed to the spot. The incident took place in shanties of Barola village. Also Read - 18 Covid Patients Killed In Massive Fire At Hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch, CM Rupani Orders Probe

More details awaited. Also Read - 4 Patients Killed In Massive Fire At Private Hospital In Thane, Govt Announces Compensation