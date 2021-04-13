Noida: Amid exponential increase in coronavirus cases in the country, the Noida administration has decided to cap the prices of COVID-19 test and treatment to prevent profiteering in the district. The rates for the test and treatment have been decided as per directives of the Dr Vinod Pal Committee constituted by the central government to study Covid measures, said a report. Also Read - Maharashtra Set To Issue New Guidelines To 'Break COVID-19 Chain' Today, Confirms State Minister

According to a report in The Indian Express, now treatment of those with severe Covid who are in ICU will be capped to Rs 18,000 per day, and these also includes the PPE cost of Rs 2,000 in NABH-accredited (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) hospitals. Meanwhile, in non-accredited hospitals, ICU treatment for critically ill patients will cost Rs 15,000 per day and ICUs without ventilators will cost Rs 15,000 in NABH-accredited hospitals and Rs 13,000 in others.

And, those patients who require isolation beds will pay Rs 10,000 and Rs 8,000 per day with inclusion of the cost of PPEsin accredited and non-accredited hospitals respectively. The Noida administration's order further stated that the cost of RT-PCR samples has been capped at Rs 900 as per the state government's directives.

Earlier on Monday, the district recorded 239 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest in a day this year, that pushed Noida’s overall infection tally to 27,724, official data showed. The number of active cases in the district rose to 1,428, according to the figures released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Eighty-two patients were discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 26,203 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, it said. Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has a death toll of 93 with a mortality rate of 0.33 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 94.51 per cent on Monday, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 81,576 while the overall recoveries reached 6,14,819 and the death toll reached 9,224 on Monday, the data showed.