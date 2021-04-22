As the COVID-19 situation in India turns more threatening than last year, social media platforms are witnessing a massive increase in the number of people seeking help and those lending support for information related to hospital beds, plasma donors, anti-viral drugs, oxygen and other essential resources required to fight the deadly virus. And, with Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar facing a huge spike in COVID-19 infections, mostly its high-rise societies in Noida that have basically turned into COVID hotspots, the District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj has issued a notification after constituting a Centralized Control Room where everyone can get the important information related to COVID-19 treatment. The district magistrate has also provided a HELPLINE number, where one can call to get information regarding availability of beds (Normal and ICU), availability of oxygen, availability of Remdesivir and other necessary drugs in case of emergency. The TOLL FREE HELPLINE NUMBER is — 18004192211. Also Read - Supreme Court Asks Centre For Plan on Issues Relating to Oxygen Supply, Essential Drugs and Vaccination Method

Meanwhile, the Noida Police has also stepped up to help the residents of the region in their fight against the disease and has also issued a helpline number for the welfare of the citizens. Taking to Twitter, Noida Traffic Police wrote that the residents will be able to call on this helpline number in case they need medicines, ambulance or oxygen during the curfew timings. The police further added that in case of emergencies to the residents, an ambulance and oxygen tanker will also provided via green corridor. The HELPLINE number is-9971009001. Also Read - FACT CHECK: Do Onions With Salt Cure Covid-19? Here's The Truth

The official Twitter handle of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar has also recently tweeted out that any person who has recovered from Covid-19 post November, 2020 and willing to be a part of this lifesaving initiative of voluntarily donating their plasma to patients fighting the COVID-19 virus presently can connect with the police team. The police team has provided a link with a form and also provided a COVID HELPLINE NUMBER-8851066433 in its tweet.

On Wednesday, the Gautam Budh Nagar district recorded four more fatalities pushing the death toll to 118 while it added 536 new coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 32,133, official data showed. The district’s active caseload reached 4,009, the 10th highest in the state, from 3,765 the previous day, according to the figures released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

During the same period, 288 patients got discharged which took the overall recoveries in the district to 28,006, the fifth highest in the state, it showed. Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 118 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 87.15 per cent. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 2,42,265 from 2,23,544 on Tuesday while the overall recoveries climbed to 6,89,900 and the death toll to 10,346, the data showed.