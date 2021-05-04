Noida: A massive fire broke out on Tuesday night in Noida’s Sector 50 on Tuesday night. According to reports, chief fire officer and team have rushed to the spot. The incident took place in shanties of Barola village. Local residents gathered in the area after several huts caught fire, flames of which reached high in the air and could be seen from various sectors of Noida. “Chief fire officer and his teams are rushing to extinguish fire,” the Noida Police said on Twitter after several people on the Internet shared photos and videos of the fire. Also Read - 18 Covid Patients Killed In Massive Fire At Hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch, CM Rupani Orders Probe