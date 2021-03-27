Noida: In a heart-breaking incident, a 26-year-old woman along with her infant daughter were found dead at their home in a society located under the Phase 2 police jurisdiction in Sector 106, Noida on Thursday evening, reported Hindustan Times. The incident came to light when the police were informed about the two bodies. “It seems a relative had gone to the house where he found them both dead. The house was not locked from the inside but prima facie, there doesn’t seem to be any evidence of foul play,” the HT report said quoting deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, Harish Chander. Also Read - UP Panchayat Chunav 2021: No Polls In 13 Gram Panchayats of These Districts | Full List

Chander said it appeared that the mother might have poisoned the daughter and then took her own life. The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination. “Our forensic team has sealed the area and they are working to identify what was used for the poison. The autopsy reports will ascertain the cause and time of death,” the DCP said. Also Read - Nikita Tomar Murder Case: Convicts Tausif And Rehan Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Police said that the husband, who works with a private company in Sector 80, Noida was at work when the incident took place. The family was having domestic issues, said the police. No note was recovered from the spot, however, all angles are being looked into and an investigation is on. The family has not filed a complaint in the matter yet. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Check District-wise Full Schedule, Polling Dates Here