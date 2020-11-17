New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District administration on Tuesday issued an order saying people who are coming to Noida from Delhi need to undergo random COVID test from Wednesday. Also Read - No Plan to Impose Lockdown Again in Delhi, Says Sisodia Hours After Kejriwal Sought Permission From Centre

Issuing an order, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY, however, said there will be no restriction on free movement of people between Noida and Delhi.

"People coming from Delhi to Noida to be randomly tested for COVID-19 from Wednesday," Suhas LY said in the order.

The move from the Gautam Buddh Nagar District administration came during an online meeting of senior administration and health department officials with District Magistrate amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

“In view of the rising cases of coronavirus in Delhi, the district magistrate has directed officials to form teams that would be deployed at Noida-Delhi borders at DND and Chilla to randomly check people coming from the national capital for the infection,” he said.

The district magistrate said the recent rise in cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar because of which the strategy to fight the pandemic is being “retuned”.

“This rise has been due to cross-border infection from areas like Delhi and others. So, a random sampling of such people will be done and all institutions (here) will be issued advisory to look out for symptomatic people, track them early and provide them with whatever treatment is required,” Suhas said.

He said there was an increased cross-border movement of people during the recent days of festivals, hence the coming few days are going to be “crucial” and the health department has also been directed to make adequate preparations in hospitals.

He also appealed to the people to follow all COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks or covers, practicing social distancing in public places and avoiding casual approach against the infection.

Notably, the random sampling will be done by a rapid antigen-based test, the DM said.

The development comes as Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 20,566 cases of COVID-19 including 73 deaths, with 1,236 active cases.

On the other hand, Delhi has recorded over one lakh new coronavirus cases and around 1,200 deaths between November 1 and November 16 while nearly 94,000 patients recovered during the same period.

(With inputs from PTI)