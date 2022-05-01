New Delhi: The body of a nurse was found hanging at the premises of a hospital in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. The nurse was found dead reportedly on her first day at work in the hospital. The incident reportedly took place at New Jeevan Hospital in Dullapurwa village on Saturday.Also Read - Unnao: Police Found Decomposed Body of Dalit Woman Near Former SP Minister's Ashram

Her family members alleged that she was raped and killed on the day she had joined the hospital. The body was found hanging from an iron bar at the hospital building. Police have registered a case against four men for gang rape and murder in connection to the case, according to a report by India Today.

According to police, her body was for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. “A woman’s body has been found at New Jeevan Hospital. To ascertain the circumstances of death, a post-mortem has been ordered,” Shashi Shekhar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Unnao told ANI.

“The family has alleged that the woman was raped and then killed. An FIR has been filed and strict action will be taken against them,” Singh said.