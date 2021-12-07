New Delhi: Though no Omicron cases have been detected in Uttar Pradesh so far, the state government is keeping a strict vigil to fight a possible threat of the new variant of coronavirus. The Yogi Adityanath-led government yesterday issued guidelines for all districts to tackle the ‘highly transmissible’ strain. From oxygen beds to its supply to improving health facilities in both rural and urban areas, Uttar Pradesh has announced several preparations to deal with Omicron.Also Read - Parents Knowingly Send Covid Positive Child To School; Trigger Outbreak

Here are some guidelines the UP government announced to tackle the new variant of COVID

Apart from conducting RT-PCR tests of all passengers coming to the state, genome tests of all infected patients will be carried out.

Medical facilities are rapidly being improved to deal with the virus. In the state’s Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 19,000 beds are being increased and 55,000 beds in medical colleges.

CM Yogi has directed senior officials to make proper arrangements in hospitals for dealing with the new variant.

Along with this, the state government is also keeping a close watch on availability of oxygen, beds, laboratories.

Meanwhile, the state government is ensuring strict vigil on the borders and is also emphasising on further improving the health facilities after the confirmation of cases of the new variant in other states of the country. Also Read - No Lockdown in Delhi 'At The Moment': Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Omicron in India

India’s tally of Omicron cases rose to 21 after two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month tested positive for the new new strain of coronavirus in Mumbai. On Sunday, the country had reported 17 cases of the omicron variant – nine persons in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra’s Pune district and a fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania. Also Read - Address 'Not Found', Phones 'Switched Off': Maharashtra on Alert After 100 Foreign Returnees go Untraceable Amid Omicron Scare