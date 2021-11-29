Noida: In the wake of the emergence of new Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Gautam Buddh Nagar health department has sounded an alert. As a precautionary measure, the health department is monitoring people coming to Noida from several foreign countries and conducting COVID-19 tests on them. Speaking to a portal, Dr. Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO), Gautam Budh Nagar said that doctors and medical staff have been sensitised, and put on alert. We are awaiting a detailed guideline from the government by Monday. “We held two video conference meetings on Saturday from the health department office in Lucknow. The district administration also held a meeting about the preparedness to tackle this new variant”, Hindustan Times quoted Sharma as saying.Also Read - ATTENTION! British Airways Temporarily Suspends Passenger Flights To Hong Kong - Here's Why

Earlier, district authorities in Lucknow had issued guidelines following the emergence of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Lucknow district administration has laid emphasis on safety measures and issued directions for adherence to the COVID-19 protocols at the domestic and international terminals. Furthermore, all international passengers arriving at the Lucknow airport will have to undergo RT-PCR test and eight-day home quarantine,

"All the passengers arriving at the international and domestic terminals will undergo thermal scanning. All the passengers arriving at the international terminal will undergo RT-PCR test, while passengers at the domestic terminal who show symptoms will undergo RT-PCR test free of cost," according to a directive issued by District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

All the international passengers arriving in the capital of Uttar Pradesh have been asked to provide their names, mobile numbers, local address and last destination, and they will have to undertake eight-day home quarantine. After eight days, their RT-PCR test will be conducted again.

Earlier on Friday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the latest variant B.1.1.529 of SARS-CoV-2 virus, now with the name Omicron, as a “Variant of Concern” (VOC).

According to WHO’s definition, a VOC, with a degree of global public health significance demonstrates one or more of mutational changes such as an increase in transmissibility or detrimental change in Covid-19 epidemiology, increase in virulence or change in clinical disease presentation, and decrease in the effectiveness of public health and social measures or available diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics.

Since then, WHO urged countries to enhance surveillance and sequencing on circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, submit complete genome sequences and metadata to a publicly available database, and report initial VOC cases or clusters to WHO. It has also recommended field investigations and laboratory assessments to better understand the potential impacts of the VOC on Covid-19 epidemiology, the effectiveness of public health and social measures, and antibody neutralisation.