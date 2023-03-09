Home

On Cam: Man Shot Dead Over Minor Argument in UP’s Manipuri, Video Goes Viral

As per reports, the two men believed to be brothers were having a verbal spat over not walking through the potato fields.

Noida: A man was shot dead by another in Manipuri area of Uttar Pradesh and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the two men believed to be brothers were having a verbal spat over not walking through the potato fields.

The verbal spat resulted in a minor fight, but then a third person came in between and shot the younger brother dead with a country pistol.

Disturbing Visuals Ahead. Viewers Discretion is Advised

न पुलिस का डर न कानून का खौफ! मैनपुरी में पूर्व सैनिक को गोली मारने का लाईव वीडियो।

मामूली कहासुनी के बाद चल गई गोली। pic.twitter.com/yKh60hRwdh — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 8, 2023

The video of the incident is making rounds on the internet after it was shared on social media. In the video, the duo can be seen fighting as they move out of the fields and later followed by another man who draws his pistol and fires at the youth.

