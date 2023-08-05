Home

On Camera: 12-Yr-Old Attacked By Stray Dogs In Ghaziabad Society, Rescued By Delivery Boy | Watch

The footage of the incident that has gone viral on social media platforms shows the 12-year-old being encircled by a pack of at least five stray dogs who try to pounce on her.

Screengrab from video shared on Twitter

New Delhi: A pack of stray dogs attacked a 12-year-old girl on a society campus in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, however, luckily for the minor; a delivery was passing through the area on his motorcycle and rescued her from the rabid beasts. The incident took place in the Nandgram area of Ghaziabad’s Rajnagar Extension and was caught on CCTV cameras.

The 49-second-long clip shows the girl crying for help as the dogs surround her and start biting her. A delivery boy passing through the area on his bike and notices the girl being attacked by dogs. The man stops his vehicle and saves the minor girl by chasing the canines away.

Pet dog beaten to death

In a related incident, a pet dog was viciously beaten to death by crazed locals in a village of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district last month. A video of the horrific incident had gone viral on social media and showed a group of villagers beating the helpless animal to death with sticks.

As per reports at the time, the incident took place in Kaithra village within Patan police station limits, when around 10 villagers, including a local Panchayat office-bearer, stormed the house of Arvind Garg, dragged his pet down a flight of stairs and onto the road, and then viciously beat the beast to death with rods and wooden sticks in broad daylight.

The disturbing video showed the helpless canine being dragged out of a building and onto the road by some of the attackers while their accomplices keep assaulting the animal with sticks and rods.

The dog, which is seen trapped in a net, presumably by the villagers, is dragged down a flight of stairs and onto the road, where the men continue the merciless beat down until the poor animal died, the video shows.

Following the incident, Garg filed a complaint with the local police, claiming that a local panchayat office-bearer accompanied by 10 other villagers, attacked his pet dog with sticks and rods, in which the animal died, Patan police station in-charge Surendra Singh told news agency PTI.

“The complainant said he had contested the panchayat election against the panchayat office-bearer and had also lodged a complaint about his illegal possession of government land. He claimed that the killing of his dog was fallout of that,” the official said.

Investigation into the complaint has been launched and legal steps will be taken on the outcome of the probe, he added.

“As per the preliminary probe, the attackers were angry as Garg’s pet dog had bitten a family member of the panchayat office-bearer last month. They were also annoyed with the continuous barking by the dog,” he said.

