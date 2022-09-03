Bareilly: A 48 -year- old man died while dancing at a a birthday party in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased identified as Prabhat Kumar used to work as Assistant Technical in Bareilly Indian Veterinary Research Lab (IVRI). Reportedly, Prabhat was fond of dancing and was tapping to the tunes of one of his favourite songs at a friend’s birthday party in Premnagar when the unfortunate incident took place.Also Read - Biker Dead in Alleged Hit And Run Near Vinod Nagar in Delhi, Case Filed

WATCH – MAN FALLS ON GROUND WHILE DANCING AT BIRTHDAY PARTY IN BAREILLY

According to a report by Times Of India, Prabhat’s friend said that he looked fit while dancing and was also given CPR by one of the guests who was a doctor. According to his family, he had also played badminton before attending the party.

His friends were making his video when he suddenly collapsed on the floor, Initially people thought it was part of some act but when he did not move for quite sometime, he was immediately given CPR by a doctor present at the party, as per report by TOI. Non-responsive to it, he was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead. According to doctors, Prabhat had suffered a major heart attack.

Police officials said that no compliant was files as this was a case of natural death