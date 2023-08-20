Home

On Camera: 5-Yr-Old Boy Repeatedly Thrown To Ground By Fake Seer In UP’s Mathura, Dies

The accused, Omprakash, picked up the minor and threw him on the ground several times for reasons unknown. The boy died on the spot.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: A disturbing video has emerged from the Govardhan area of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district showing a so-called seer repeatedly throwing a 5-year-old boy to the ground. According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday when the accused, 52-year-old Omprakash, a resident of of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh attacked the minor, killing him.

The accused, Omprakash, was reportedly performing Saptkosi Yatra, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen told news agency PTI, adding that the victim’s father runs a small general store along the yatra route.

The senior officer said the motive behind the gruesome incident is yet to be ascertained.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms. The viral clip shows the accused running towards the boy, grabbing him by the leg, and violently slamming the child to ground, killing him on the spot.

Watch the video here (Warning: Disturbing content, viewer discretion is advised):

The victim has been identified as 5-year-old Ankit, originally a resident of Moradabad district. The boy had been living at the house of his maternal grandfather, Kamal Saini, for the past few years. Ankit’s father runs a small general store in the area, police said.

According to the police, Omprakash picked up the minor and threw him on the ground several times for reasons unknown. Enraged over the incident, the local people caught hold of the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

While the body of the minor has been sent for postmortem, police has admitted the accused to hospital.

“The motive behind the incident will be clear after the questioning of the seer, once his condition stabilizes in hospital,” the SP said.

The local people also blocked the Parikrama Marg after the incident. The road was cleared after police officials assured the protesters of swift action.

“Strict action will be taken against the accused after conducting a post-mortem and registering a case. LIU (Local Intelligence Unit) will verify statements of individuals, ensuring thorough investigation procedures,” SP Bisen said.

(With PTI inputs)

