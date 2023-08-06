Home

Uttar Pradesh

On Camera: BJP, BSP Leaders In Verbal Spat Over ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Slogan In UP’s Amroha

BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon told reporters that he had raised the "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogan which was objected to by BSP MP Danish Ali.

Amroha, UP: A heated argument broke out between Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali and BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon on stage during an official event in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on Sunday, reportedly after BJP workers raised slogans praising their party.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media showed Dhillon, standing on the dias, being approached by Danish Ali and the two begin to have an argument. Both politicians were soon joined in by their supporters and railway officials with Ali later seen being taken to his seat.

Major ruckus in UP's Amroha after BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon began his address with "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogan at the event to inaugurate redevelopment of railways stations under Amrit Bharat station scheme. pic.twitter.com/fheYKa0GiD — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 6, 2023

The MP and the MLC were invited as guests for the inauguration of the modernisation work of Amroha Railway Station to be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually.

After the event, Dhillon told reporters that he had raised the “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogan which was objected to by Ali. “He told me that it was a government event. What is wrong with raising Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan at a government event? He shouldn’t have done it.”

#WATCH | UP: "This heated argument erupted on saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. He (Danish Ali) said not to say it. Saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' is not a wrong thing," says BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon on his heated argument with BSP MP Danish Ali during an event in Amroha pic.twitter.com/zFPblk8BtT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2023

However, Danish Ali claimed the entire stage was occupied by BJP workers and other functionaries who raised slogans praising their leaders and the BJP.

“I was invited by the Railway ministry for the programme as the local MP. And it was due to my efforts that two stations from my constituency (Amroha) were taken for modernisation,” the BSP leader told news agency PTI.

“First of all, the entire stage was taken over by the BJP workers. I also spoke to the railway officials that how come a former MP from BJP, its city and district unit presidents, and workers, all were allowed on stage and allowed to address the gathering.

“They were raising slogans in praise of their leaders and of the party. I objected to this saying that this is a government-organised programme and how can you convert it into a political programme?” the BSP MP said.

He alleged that BJP subverted his comments and made the whole episode look like he was opposed to praising the Bharat Mata.

#WATCH | UP: Heated argument ensued between BSP MP Danish Ali and BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon during an event in Amroha. pic.twitter.com/4gWVSweUGf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2023

Ali said, “Bharat Mata is not your patent. Bharat Mata is as good as my mother. I will not take a certificate for my nationalism from the BJP or the RSS.”

(With PTI inputs)

