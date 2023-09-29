Home

On Camera: ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ Slogans Raised During Milad Procession In UP’s Budaun, Accused Booked

A viral video showed the man raising the slogan 'Sar Tan Se Juda' during a Eid-e-Milad procession in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Budaun (UP): One person was booked by the police on Friday after a video showed him raising provocative slogans during a Muslim religious procession on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi or Barawafat in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the man was booked in with inciting sloganeering during Julus-e-Mohammadi on the occasion of Barawafat. They said an FIR was registered at at Civil Lines Police Station based on a complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar .

A video of the incident which is doing the rounds on social media platforms showed a man raising inciteful slogans during the Eid Juloos. “Gustakh-e-Rasool ki ek hi saza” (One one punishment for those who disrespect the Prophet), the man can be heard shouting during the procession while the crowd replies: ” Sar tan se juda, sar tan se juda” (whoever insults Prophet Mohammad will be beheaded).

Watch the video here:

Now, 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogans raised during the Barawafat procession in Budaun, UP. pic.twitter.com/ne0VTnzHp8 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 29, 2023

A senior police official said the slogans were raised during the Julus-e-Mohammadi which was taken out on Thursday.

“The Julus-e-Mohammadi, a procession, was taken out on Thursday in which inciting slogans were raised, an incident which was captured in a video and was widely shared,” Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishor Srivastava told news agency PTI.

Stringent action will be taken against the guilty persons, Srivastava said.

Tricolour With Arabic Writing Waved During Barawafat Procession

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday registered an FIR against unknown persons after a video showed the national flag with Arabic writing plastered over it, being waved during the during the Barawafat procession in Baldirai market area of Sultanpur district.

A senior police officer said an FIR was lodged against unknown persons for allegedly dishonouring the national flag during the Barawafat procession in Baldirai market. Baldirai Police Station SHO Amrendra Bahadur Singh said the incident was recorded in a video.

A video which is doing the rounds on social media shows a man waving a flag similar to the tricolour during the procession. The flag had arabic writing plastered in the middle, which upon closer inspection seemed like the Shahadah (Islamic oath of faith), however, it could not be verified what exactly was written on the flag.

Note: India.com could not independently verify the veracity of the video

Disrespect of our national flag in front UP police (Baldirai Sultanpur) Plz take strict action on them #YogiAdityanath #UPCM #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/AIY0ZuYoKw — Vishwesh Pratap Singh (@VishweshPratap2) September 28, 2023

“We have lodged an FIR in the matter against unknown persons. Investigation is underway,” the SHO said.

(With PTI inputs)

