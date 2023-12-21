Home

On Camera: Kanpur Shop-Owner Slapped, Manhandled By Cops During Anti-Encroachment Drive

A business owner was slapped, manhandled, and threatened by senior police officers during an anti-encroachment drive in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Kanpur News: In a brazen display of high-handedness, a police inspector slapped and manhandled a shop-owner in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur in presence of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) when an argument erupted between the business owner and the senior cop during an anti-encroachment drive.

The incident was captured on camera and video has gone viral on social media platforms. The viral clip shows the police officer grabbing the shopkeeper by the collar and then slapping him during the heated war of words that erupted between the two when the officer ordered him to stop filming the incident on his mobile phone.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

According to reports, the incident took place when a police team led by the ACP Shweta Kumari and Shiksha Mau police station SHO had arrived in the P. Road area to check for illegal encroachments on the roadside and remove them. The shop-owner agreed to relocate his shop as asked by the police but started filming the operation on his mobile phone leading to an argument with the ACP who demanded him to stop recording.

However, when the merchant refused, the officer grabbed him by the collar and slapped him even as other police personnel intervened in an attempt to diffuse the situation. Soon, local media arrived at the scene, leading to further escalation as the ACP barked orders at them to leave the spot.

“We will call the force of three police stations against you,” the ACP can be heard threatening the merchant as he protested the police high-handedness.

The shop owner’s assault at the hands of the police officer sparked outrage among the local business community who staged a protest outside the police station, demanding action against the ACP. Later, another heated argument erupted between the cops and the protesting merchants inside the police station before the situation was calmed by senior officers who assured the protesters of proper action.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, the Kanpur Police Commissionerate said the incident was being investigated and strict action will be taken against erring officers if found guilty.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, the Kanpur Police Commissionerate said the incident was being investigated and strict action will be taken against erring officers if found guilty.