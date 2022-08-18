Prayagraj: In what seemed like a scene from a movie, three masked men entered a businessman’s office in Prayagraj in broad daylight, held him at gun point and looted Rs 6 lakhs. In a 24-second CCTV footage of the robbery, three men with their faces covered can be seen barging into the office of the businessman’s office in Colonelganj area of city on Wednesday.Also Read - 'Dal Kam, Pani Zyada...', Another UP Cop Gets Furious Over Quality of Mess Food | WATCH

In the video, it could be seen that one of the robbers, who was carrying a gun, pointed it at the businessman, who deals in iron rods. The other two robbers can be seen searching the drawers in the office and filling their bags Also Read - Viral Video: UP Cops Spotted Performing Naagin Dance in Uniform During I-Day Celebrations | Watch

Along with the businessman, one other person was present in the office when the robberes walked in. Later another person walked in the office, who is ushered in the shop and made to sit by the robber carrying a gun. Also Read - Supertech Twin Tower Case: SC Extends Deadline Till August 28, Demolition To Be Finished In 7 Days | Key Points

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

The businessman stood with his hands raised, while both others present in the office also stood there, visibly scare, as one of the robber was seen threatening him with the gun.

Prayagraj police said in a statement that an FIR has been registered at Colonelganj police station and teams have been formed for speedy investigation of the case.

“On information about the incident that occurred within Colonelganj Police Station limits, a police team led by senior officers reached the spot and began investigation. An FIR was registered at Colonelganj police station. Police teams have been formed for speedy investigation of the case,” Police statement read.

Police said they are scouring through the CCTV footage. Further investigation is on.